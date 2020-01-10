Sign up
10 / 365
Leap Of Faith
On a scale of 1-10 I give her a 10.
10th January 2020
10th Jan 20
1
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
3455
photos
201
followers
100
following
Photo Details
1
1
1
1
Year 9
Year 9
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
9th January 2020 12:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
road
,
woods
,
deer
,
park
,
jump
