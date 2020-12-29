Previous
Next
On A Clear Night by lesip
310 / 365

On A Clear Night

I walk out and watch it rise but came in to make dinner. Kind of regretted not bringing out the camera as I look at everyone’s moon shots. At 10:23 my phone lights up and I glance down seeing FULL MOON happening now. What the heck out the door I go 😊 Last full moon with clear skies maybe a sign of better days ahead. Katy @grammyn got an amazing shot and helped me go out the door for mine.

Cool Moon, the Ice Moon, the Wolf Moon also known as the Long Night Moon due to its arrival closest to the Winter Solstice.
29th December 2020 29th Dec 20

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
84% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise