On A Clear Night

I walk out and watch it rise but came in to make dinner. Kind of regretted not bringing out the camera as I look at everyone’s moon shots. At 10:23 my phone lights up and I glance down seeing FULL MOON happening now. What the heck out the door I go 😊 Last full moon with clear skies maybe a sign of better days ahead. Katy @grammyn got an amazing shot and helped me go out the door for mine.
Cool Moon, the Ice Moon, the Wolf Moon also known as the Long Night Moon due to its arrival closest to the Winter Solstice.