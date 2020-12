Merry Christmas 2020 In The Books

We missed our extended family so much but blessed to have mom, Nick and Tina over for a Christmas meal. We all face timed with Bob and Margaret. Mom said her best Christmas present was being able to see and talk to her grandsons. While she loves her kids, she love love loves her 3 grandchildren. I am so thankful they were able to grow up with both sets of grandparents in their every day life. I missed having that ......