Previous
Next
Zippity Doo Dah by lesip
12 / 365

Zippity Doo Dah

When I looked out the window and saw this guy I wondered, would he stay long enough to unpack the camera and change the lens? Surprisingly he did. He seemed to be doing a little happy dance, could he be enjoying this crazy 70 degree day in January?
12th January 2020 12th Jan 20

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise