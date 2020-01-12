Sign up
Zippity Doo Dah
When I looked out the window and saw this guy I wondered, would he stay long enough to unpack the camera and change the lens? Surprisingly he did. He seemed to be doing a little happy dance, could he be enjoying this crazy 70 degree day in January?
12th January 2020
12th Jan 20
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
3457
photos
202
followers
100
following
Album
Year 9
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
12th January 2020 1:35pm
woodpecker
northern flicker
