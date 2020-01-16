Sign up
16 / 365
Houston
The answer to yesterdays arial photo. Although the weather wasn't ideal at least the fog had lifted. A visit into the city today.
16th January 2020
16th Jan 20
1
0
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
3461
photos
202
followers
100
following
4% complete
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Year 9
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
16th January 2020 5:55pm
Tags
houston
,
cityscape
Maggiemae
ace
The backside of Houston...wonder what colour the stream is. Looks good in B&W!
January 17th, 2020
