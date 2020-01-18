In The Artist Mind

Previous
I had emailed Lisa's friend Tricia weeks ago asking if she knew of safe places to take skyline photos of the city. She's a Houston City police officer. She emailed me back "let me think on that" and I never heard back. I was so surprised to find out when we arrived that she was taking a couple hours off the next day to drive Lisa, Bob and I around downtown. She took us to a section downtown that was a graffiti explosion. It's amazing what a can of spray paint can do in the right hands and boy did we feel special being escorted around since she was in full uniform.

Years ago I captured the famous graffiti alley in San Francisco and made a collage which I printed. I can now add this to my collection.
