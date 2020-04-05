Previous
Next
Honey I'm Home by lesip
74 / 365

Honey I'm Home

While I missed the picture of mom and dad proudly sitting on their roof, I watched from the window and waited. My wait paid off.
5th April 2020 5th Apr 20

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
20% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise