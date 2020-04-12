Sign up
Previous
Next
81 / 365
Happy Easter
An Easter we will never forget. After the storm comes the rainbow. Love to ALL as we wait on that rainbow.
12th April 2020
12th Apr 20
2
0
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
3526
photos
196
followers
95
following
22% complete
74
75
76
77
78
79
80
81
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
Year 9
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
12th April 2020 1:17pm
masks
,
easter
,
porch
,
selfie
,
covid-19
katy
ace
Love it! God Bless you!
April 13th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
Nicely put together! Thanks for the message!
April 13th, 2020
