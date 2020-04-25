Previous
Uncertain Times by lesip
94 / 365

Uncertain Times

Wait, come back I just sneezed, I promise its allergies....
25th April 2020 25th Apr 20

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Denise (lyndemc) ace
Instant FAV! What a find, what a capture. And great commentary too.
April 26th, 2020  
FBailey ace
Brilliant!
April 26th, 2020  
Linda Godwin
Wonderful
April 26th, 2020  
