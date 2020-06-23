My sister arrived from Houston on Sunday night. The trip was planned pre pandemic to meet up for a girls weekend with some of her high school girlfriends. When the get together got canceled she decided to still visit. YAY !!! We headed to the beach for a few days and stopped by Cambridge,Md on our way to Ocean City, Md. Local artists painted BLACKLIVESMATTER last weekend I believe. Lisa watched for traffic as I stood in the middle of their Main Street. She said I should have packed a ladder. True but it would have been a little tricky with traffic.