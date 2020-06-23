Previous
Next
by lesip
149 / 365

My sister arrived from Houston on Sunday night. The trip was planned pre pandemic to meet up for a girls weekend with some of her high school girlfriends. When the get together got canceled she decided to still visit. YAY !!! We headed to the beach for a few days and stopped by Cambridge,Md on our way to Ocean City, Md. Local artists painted BLACKLIVESMATTER last weekend I believe. Lisa watched for traffic as I stood in the middle of their Main Street. She said I should have packed a ladder. True but it would have been a little tricky with traffic.
23rd June 2020 23rd Jun 20

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
40% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Hahaha, of-course, you should have packed a ladder lol. Great shot from ground level!
June 24th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise