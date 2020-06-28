Sign up
Previous
Next
153 / 365
Waiting For Mom
This little guy spent the whole day tucked in the corner of the house outback. Mom finally came back around 7pm and off they went.
28th June 2020
28th Jun 20
Leslie
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Year 9
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
28th June 2020 8:58am
fawn
Esther Rosenberg
Great capture.
June 29th, 2020
