Previous
Photo 3329
Willow Root
This piece of willow root is always interesting at different times of the year depending what is growing around it.
More to follow.
25th April 2024
25th Apr 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Tags
willow
,
root
,
sandwick
,
swinister
