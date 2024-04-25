Previous
Willow Root by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3329

Willow Root

This piece of willow root is always interesting at different times of the year depending what is growing around it.
More to follow.
25th April 2024 25th Apr 24

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
912% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise