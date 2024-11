Winter Coat Time

Another strange varied week of weather. Sandwick was mainly dark with low cloud but just 10 miles north and south quite often seemed to have bright sunny weather.

Winter coat time has arrived for this horse although his three companions are coatless. This will be this horses second winter in Shetland having come from the Borders when its owners moved here in 2023. Maybe not yet acclimatised.

32 bird species this week, 8 of which appeared in the garden.

Sunrise 7:51

Sunset 15:45