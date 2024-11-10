Sign up
Photo 2065
Sand Wick
Looking south. Out before the rain came.
10th November 2024
10th Nov 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
shetland
,
sanwick
