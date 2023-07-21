Previous
TreeDown by lifeisfullofpictures
TreeDown

We had a bad storm that took a couple trees down on our land. This one is by our house and is blocking our pathway by our pond. Our friend Mike helped me cut the tree up and he took most of it for firewood. We really appreciate the help Mike!
