Red-Tailed Hawk by lifeisfullofpictures
51 / 365

Red-Tailed Hawk

This red-tailed hawk decided to land on my lawn roller as it was looking for its next meal. I just happened to see it as I was drinking my morning coffee.
10th August 2024 10th Aug 24

Chris Jordan

@lifeisfullofpictures
I read somewhere that a photographer should display his or her work for people to see. After all, isn't that why we take photographs? For...
Diana ace
Great shot of your unusual visitor.
August 10th, 2024  
