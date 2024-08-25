Previous
Red-tailed Hawk by lifeisfullofpictures
55 / 365

Red-tailed Hawk

I looked out the window and saw this very large red-tailed hawk by our patio. He was so close to the house I thought he was going to stop by for dinner. Then I noticed, he was already eating something he caught. Oh well, maybe next time.
25th August 2024 25th Aug 24

Chris Jordan

@lifeisfullofpictures
I read somewhere that a photographer should display his or her work for people to see. After all, isn't that why we take photographs? For...
15% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise