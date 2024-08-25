Sign up
Previous
55 / 365
Red-tailed Hawk
I looked out the window and saw this very large red-tailed hawk by our patio. He was so close to the house I thought he was going to stop by for dinner. Then I noticed, he was already eating something he caught. Oh well, maybe next time.
25th August 2024
25th Aug 24
0
0
48
49
50
51
52
53
54
55
Views
1
365
NIKON D7500
25th August 2024 4:42pm
Tags
red-tailed hawk
