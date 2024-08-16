Sign up
Red-shouldered Hawk
I was fortunate to catch this red-shouldered hawk in my backyard. He came up fairly close to the house. Then I got some shots as he flew away.
16th August 2024
Chris Jordan
@lifeisfullofpictures
I read somewhere that a photographer should display his or her work for people to see. After all, isn't that why we take photographs? For...
Tags
red-shouldered hawk
