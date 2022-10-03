Sign up
Photo 975
God did it!
Pretty sky up there
Like a really old painting
God did it today
3rd October 2022
3rd Oct 22
Jae
ace
@lifepause
Return year 2022: Here we go again! Year 9: off and on since year 3 bit giving it a whirl! In...
Tags
lancaster
,
haiku?
Kevin Wallace
ace
No Doubt!! Yes, Haiku:)
October 4th, 2022
Jae
ace
@kevin365
score!
October 4th, 2022
