130 / 365
Dead dog routine!
Austin; I'm not falling for that old trick again. I come and check if you are OK and you jump up and get in the bed.....enough is enough
2nd February 2024
2nd Feb 24
Lincoln
@lincolngd
Hi, I'm Lincoln. I am a Labrador Guide dog puppy. I moved in with my new Mammy and Daddy 31st October, i will live with...
