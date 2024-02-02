Previous
Dead dog routine!
Dead dog routine!

Austin; I’m not falling for that old trick again. I come and check if you are OK and you jump up and get in the bed.....enough is enough
Lincoln

@lincolngd
Hi, I'm Lincoln. I am a Labrador Guide dog puppy. I moved in with my new Mammy and Daddy 31st October, i will live with...
