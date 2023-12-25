Previous
But why can’t we come in the kitchen? by lincolngd
But why can’t we come in the kitchen?

Austin, me and Alice (working Guidedog visiting) watching in hope everything that is going on in the kitchen.
Lincoln

@lincolngd
Hi, I'm Lincoln. I am a Labrador Guide dog puppy. I moved in with my new Mammy and Daddy 31st October, i will live with...
