Human Pup - revisited by lincolngd
126 / 365

Me getting a love off the human pup, 5 years ago. I was 5 and she was only 2 then. She came to see me again today for Christmas with her brother, sister and cousin. Austin and I got a lot of fuss but it was a bit noisy....
24th December 2023 24th Dec 23

Lincoln

@lincolngd
Hi, I'm Lincoln. I am a Labrador Guide dog puppy. I moved in with my new Mammy and Daddy 31st October, i will live with...
