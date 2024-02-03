Previous
Monster in the woods by lincolngd
Monster in the woods

I gave it a right good barking at to protect mammy. When I got close I discovered it’s not real! Austin come away or you’ll give the game away and I’ll look foolish….
3rd February 2024 3rd Feb 24

Lincoln

Hi, I'm Lincoln. I am a Labrador Guide dog puppy.
