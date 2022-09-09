Previous
Sunflower snack by lindasees
Photo 640

Sunflower snack

Stopping by a bright sunflower for a little lunch
9th September 2022 9th Sep 22

Linda

@lindasees
My father showed me the magic of developing black and white film when I was six years old. I've been hooked ever since! ...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Gorgeous , a wonderful capture , and welcome back-fav
September 9th, 2022  
