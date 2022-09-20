Previous
My dad's camera by lindasees
My dad's camera

My father bought this Minolta in the late 1960s and it traveled the world with him. The photos he took sparked my own life-long passion. I don't use it but I can't bear to part with it.
Linda

@lindasees
My father showed me the magic of developing black and white film when I was six years old. I've been hooked ever since! ...
