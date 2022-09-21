Previous
Next
In a world far away by lindasees
Photo 652

In a world far away

On the shore are 4 noisy children, a busy husband, and a demanding job. On the water, there's only the sound of wind and waves and a blanket of sandy warmth that wraps around her.
21st September 2022 21st Sep 22

Linda

@lindasees
My father showed me the magic of developing black and white film when I was six years old. I've been hooked ever since! ...
178% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise