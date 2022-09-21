Sign up
Photo 652
In a world far away
On the shore are 4 noisy children, a busy husband, and a demanding job. On the water, there's only the sound of wind and waves and a blanket of sandy warmth that wraps around her.
21st September 2022
21st Sep 22
Linda
@lindasees
My father showed me the magic of developing black and white film when I was six years old. I've been hooked ever since!
