Beautiful ever after by lindasees
Photo 654

Beautiful ever after

This fall seed head has lost it's seeds but it's still 'blooming'.
26th September 2022 26th Sep 22

Linda

@lindasees
My father showed me the magic of developing black and white film when I was six years old. I've been hooked ever since! ...
bkb in the city
Very nice
September 26th, 2022  
