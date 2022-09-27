Previous
Next
My sworn nemesis! by lindasees
Photo 655

My sworn nemesis!

Grasshoppers are just the worst! And it's even more frustrating because I know I'll never win the yearly battle.
27th September 2022 27th Sep 22

Linda

@lindasees
My father showed me the magic of developing black and white film when I was six years old. I've been hooked ever since! ...
179% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise