142 / 365
Floored
This is the carpet at my office, taken pre-covid and pre-retirement. Never could I have dreamed that all my team mates would never work in an office again (everyone will continue to work from home)
23rd May 2022
23rd May 22
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
3474
photos
202
followers
256
following
135
136
137
138
139
140
141
142
Tags
mayhalf22
