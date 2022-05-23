Previous
Next
Floored by linnypinny
142 / 365

Floored

This is the carpet at my office, taken pre-covid and pre-retirement. Never could I have dreamed that all my team mates would never work in an office again (everyone will continue to work from home)
23rd May 2022 23rd May 22

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
38% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise