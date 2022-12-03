Sign up
225 / 365
Let It (Pretend) Snow
I love snowmen and winter scene decorations, but don't want to deal with real snow (and here in TN, we never know what the weather might bring) Thanks for stopping by.
3rd December 2022
3rd Dec 22
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Tags
decoration
,
snowman
,
dec22words
,
linnypinny-christmas22
Dawn
ace
So cute
December 3rd, 2022
