Christmas Past by linnypinny
Christmas Past

The downtown Franklin TN Christmas festival was this past weekend. With an expected crowd in the hundred of thousands, I did not attend. But I did decide to re-visit photos of past years and post them this week. Thanks for stopping by.
12th December 2022 12th Dec 22

Lin

@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Mags ace
Lovely find and capture!
December 12th, 2022  
Walks @ 7 ace
Love this, simplicity with a sense of the traditional
December 12th, 2022  
katy ace
FAV I like the creativity of this photo. You have composed it nicely and I think I see a whole bunch of selfie‘s in those balls.

Thank you so much for your lovely Christmas card, Lin
December 12th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot.
December 12th, 2022  
