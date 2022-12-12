Sign up
227 / 365
Christmas Past
The downtown Franklin TN Christmas festival was this past weekend. With an expected crowd in the hundred of thousands, I did not attend. But I did decide to re-visit photos of past years and post them this week. Thanks for stopping by.
12th December 2022
12th Dec 22
4
1
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365 in 2022
Camera
FinePix F850EXR
Taken
12th December 2015 10:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
linnypinny-sc
Mags
ace
Lovely find and capture!
December 12th, 2022
Walks @ 7
ace
Love this, simplicity with a sense of the traditional
December 12th, 2022
katy
ace
FAV I like the creativity of this photo. You have composed it nicely and I think I see a whole bunch of selfie‘s in those balls.
Thank you so much for your lovely Christmas card, Lin
December 12th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot.
December 12th, 2022
