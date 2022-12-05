Sign up
Snowflake
A sweet girl I follow on Etsy is making snowflake ornaments this year - so cute. And if you like snowmen and want to support handmade crafters, check out her shop AdoptACuteSnowman. I've been collecting them for several years.
5th December 2022
5th Dec 22
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very pretty ornament.
December 5th, 2022
