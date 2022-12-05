Previous
Snowflake by linnypinny
226 / 365

Snowflake

A sweet girl I follow on Etsy is making snowflake ornaments this year - so cute. And if you like snowmen and want to support handmade crafters, check out her shop AdoptACuteSnowman. I've been collecting them for several years.
Lin

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very pretty ornament.
December 5th, 2022  
