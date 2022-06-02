Sign up
149 / 365
Hunt and Gather
The squirrels love the area under my neighbor's bird feeders. Thanks for stopping by.
2nd June 2022
2nd Jun 22
1
1
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
3481
photos
201
followers
255
following
142
143
144
145
146
147
148
149
8
1
1
365 in 2022
FinePix F850EXR
10th June 2017 7:27pm
squirrel
30dayswild2022
katy
ace
Cute capture with this terrific low POV and fabulous close up
June 3rd, 2022
