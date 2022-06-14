Previous
Next
Refection From the Past by linnypinny
155 / 365

Refection From the Past

I loved taking photos of my highly reflective office building...enjoy your day, my 365ers...I'm still working on the condo clutter!
14th June 2022 14th Jun 22

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
42% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
This is nice
June 14th, 2022  
Mags ace
Lovely swirls of blue!
June 14th, 2022  
Diana ace
Delightful, love the blue!
June 14th, 2022  
Lady Magpie (Heather) ace
Nice to see you back, beautiful blue colour.
June 14th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise