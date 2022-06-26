Previous
Mystery Poster by linnypinny
158 / 365

Mystery Poster

Found this photo in my archives...no idea where I was when I captured it...happy Sunday, all ♥
26th June 2022 26th Jun 22

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Annie-Sue ace
arty - but tricky to read! Happy Sunday back! :-)
June 26th, 2022  
Lesley ace
Wow, lovely flashback to the early 70s
June 26th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
LOL It is cool looking, though.
June 26th, 2022  
