158 / 365
Mystery Poster
Found this photo in my archives...no idea where I was when I captured it...happy Sunday, all ♥
26th June 2022
26th Jun 22
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
3490
photos
201
followers
255
following
151
152
153
154
155
156
157
158
Tags
color
,
poster
,
captured in the good old days when i left the house
Annie-Sue
ace
arty - but tricky to read! Happy Sunday back! :-)
June 26th, 2022
Lesley
ace
Wow, lovely flashback to the early 70s
June 26th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
LOL It is cool looking, though.
June 26th, 2022
