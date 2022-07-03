Sign up
Carol, Reg, and Becky
and a tiny grill - this was my first apartment in Nashville ♥
3rd July 2022
Mags
ace
Cute shot! I've cooked on one of those many times. =)
July 5th, 2022
bkb in the city
Fond memories l am sure
July 5th, 2022
katy
ace
So much fun and a great look back to the 60's?
July 5th, 2022
winghong_ho
Nice photo. So much fun when we were young!
July 5th, 2022
Betsey
ace
The old hibachi days!!
July 5th, 2022
