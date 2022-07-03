Previous
Carol, Reg, and Becky by linnypinny
Carol, Reg, and Becky

and a tiny grill - this was my first apartment in Nashville ♥
3rd July 2022 3rd Jul 22

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Mags ace
Cute shot! I've cooked on one of those many times. =)
July 5th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Fond memories l am sure
July 5th, 2022  
katy ace
So much fun and a great look back to the 60's?
July 5th, 2022  
winghong_ho
Nice photo. So much fun when we were young!
July 5th, 2022  
Betsey ace
The old hibachi days!!
July 5th, 2022  
