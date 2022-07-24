Previous
Number 40 by linnypinny
Number 40

Taken at my 40th high school reunion (yes, Frank is wearing his Scottish kilt) I'm setting my sights on August to start posting pics more often - the de-cluttering won't be finished by then, but hopefully I can balance my time between work and fun!
Lin

@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
bkb in the city
What a great photo of the two of you
July 24th, 2022  
