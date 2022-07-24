Sign up
167 / 365
Number 40
Taken at my 40th high school reunion (yes, Frank is wearing his Scottish kilt) I'm setting my sights on August to start posting pics more often - the de-cluttering won't be finished by then, but hopefully I can balance my time between work and fun!
24th July 2022
24th Jul 22
1
1
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
3499
photos
199
followers
254
following
160
161
162
163
164
165
166
167
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 in 2022
Camera
Canon PowerShot A530
Taken
29th June 2013 6:42am
Privacy
Public
Tags
linnypinny-bw
,
linnypinny-friends
bkb in the city
What a great photo of the two of you
July 24th, 2022
