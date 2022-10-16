Sign up
204 / 365
Colors of Autumn
Happy Sunday to you ♥
16th October 2022
16th Oct 22
4
4
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
3536
photos
193
followers
247
following
197
198
199
200
201
202
203
204
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365 in 2022
Camera
FinePix F850EXR
Taken
1st November 2013 12:51pm
tree
leaves
oct22words
william wooderson
My eyes are popping!! Favolicious.
October 16th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Wow this looks on fire.
October 16th, 2022
Islandgirl
ace
Beautiful fall colours
October 16th, 2022
Liz Milne
ace
Lovely
October 16th, 2022
