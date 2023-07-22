Sign up
183 / 365
Communication Device
I've been told that some young people don't know what this is or how to use it...lol...thanks for calling...
22nd July 2023
22nd Jul 23
2
0
Lin
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
176
177
178
179
180
181
182
183
fleafinds
katy
ace
This is a really pretty one! I have watched videos of teenagers trying to use it and it is totally hysterical
July 22nd, 2023
Mags
ace
Love the two-tone phone! I still use a couple around the house. =)
July 22nd, 2023
