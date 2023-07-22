Previous
Communication Device by linnypinny
183 / 365

Communication Device

I've been told that some young people don't know what this is or how to use it...lol...thanks for calling...
22nd July 2023 22nd Jul 23

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
50% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
This is a really pretty one! I have watched videos of teenagers trying to use it and it is totally hysterical
July 22nd, 2023  
Mags ace
Love the two-tone phone! I still use a couple around the house. =)
July 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise