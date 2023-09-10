Sign up
Previous
231 / 365
Self-Care 10
A part of self-care is making time for what you enjoy and if you have been following me for a while, you know I love Halloween (yes, the inside decor is up)
10th September 2023
10th Sep 23
3
0
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
231
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365 in 2023
Camera
FinePix F850EXR
Taken
9th September 2023 9:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
selfcaresept
Diana
ace
Omw Lin, that means that Christmas is around the corner too ;-)
September 10th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
I love your enthusiasm.
September 10th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
It’s ages away, but whatever floats ya boat! Not such a big thing here - yet!
September 10th, 2023
