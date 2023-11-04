Sign up
286 / 365
November Day 4
Per a quote on Pinterest: "Don't forget to set your clocks from sunshine and happiness to misery and despair this weekend" (Bye bye Daylight Savings Time...Fire up the battery candles)
4th November 2023
4th Nov 23
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
279
280
281
282
283
284
285
286
Tags
november2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Haha. We left happiness behind last week.
November 4th, 2023
Mags
ace
A warm and welcoming capture!
November 4th, 2023
winghong_ho
Lovely image.
November 4th, 2023
