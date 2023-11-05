Previous
November Day 5 by linnypinny
November Day 5

What I do like about the time change is an earlier sunrise (but this one wasn't taken today) Sunday blessings, everyone.
5th November 2023 5th Nov 23

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Diana ace
Gorgeous tones and silhouettes beautifully captured.
November 5th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful tones.
November 5th, 2023  
Paula Fontanini ace
Stunning tones & silhouettes....that's worth getting out of bed for!! :)
November 5th, 2023  
Kitty Hawke ace
Such lovely peaceful colours.
November 5th, 2023  
