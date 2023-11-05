Sign up
287 / 365
November Day 5
What I do like about the time change is an earlier sunrise (but this one wasn't taken today) Sunday blessings, everyone.
5th November 2023
5th Nov 23
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Tags
november2023
Diana
ace
Gorgeous tones and silhouettes beautifully captured.
November 5th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful tones.
November 5th, 2023
Paula Fontanini
ace
Stunning tones & silhouettes....that's worth getting out of bed for!! :)
November 5th, 2023
Kitty Hawke
ace
Such lovely peaceful colours.
November 5th, 2023
