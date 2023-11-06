Sign up
Previous
288 / 365
Nothing But Blue Skies
For the One Week Only challenge...weather is almost summer-like.
6th November 2023
6th Nov 23
5
0
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Album
365 in 2023
FinePix F850EXR
6th November 2023 3:46pm
owo-6
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot. A lot of our trees are looking like that, too.
November 6th, 2023
Walks @ 7
ace
Love the blue, we have rain and rain and rain
November 6th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely to have
November 6th, 2023
Babs
ace
Nice one.
November 6th, 2023
summerfield
ace
beautiful blue sky. aces!
thank you for playing along, Lin. looking forward to the rest of the week.
November 6th, 2023
