Previous
337 / 365
Gritty Clouds
A fun capture edit...your mix and match fortune - While traveling to a new place, the advise of a stranger will reveal a secret treasure.
8th January 2024
8th Jan 24
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
92% complete
View this month »
330
331
332
333
334
335
336
337
Photo Details
Tags
trees
,
clouds
,
above
,
jan24words
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cool looking sky.
January 8th, 2024
Diana
ace
Great processing and interesting narrative.
January 8th, 2024
Mags
ace
Almost like sea ice! Very cool.
January 8th, 2024
