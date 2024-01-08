Previous
Gritty Clouds by linnypinny
Gritty Clouds

A fun capture edit...your mix and match fortune - While traveling to a new place, the advise of a stranger will reveal a secret treasure.
8th January 2024 8th Jan 24

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cool looking sky.
January 8th, 2024  
Diana ace
Great processing and interesting narrative.
January 8th, 2024  
Mags ace
Almost like sea ice! Very cool.
January 8th, 2024  
