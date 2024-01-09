Previous
Waiting by linnypinny
Waiting

Not much rain and no snow as forecasted yet...hope we can avoid it. Fortune for today: After a setback, the words of a good book will reverse ill fortune.
9th January 2024 9th Jan 24

Lin

@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
92% complete

Great silhouette capture.
January 9th, 2024  
Lovely silhouette.
January 9th, 2024  
I love this silhouette, and the book quote is marvelous!
January 9th, 2024  
Beautiful photo here. Hopefully you didn’t get what we got but I feel like it went through your area as well.
January 9th, 2024  
