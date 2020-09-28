Sign up
Photo 720
Not Exactly....
So not really today's word Cubism, but it was fun trying! I'm going to do another one if I make time today. Thanks for dropping by ♥
28th September 2020
28th Sep 20
3
0
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Mave
Love the pattern
September 28th, 2020
Martina
ace
Very very interesting!
September 28th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
This is very cool! I've been playing with the Kaleidoscope filter in Photoshop lately but it doesn't look half as interesting as this!
September 28th, 2020
