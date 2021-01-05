Sign up
Photo 818
No News
The only section of the newspaper that I read is the comics (the rest only angers me) My plan is to cancel my delivery service soon.
I'm running behind today because of shopping this morning. Will try to catch up with you soon.
Today's quote: Every day is a fresh start.
5th January 2021
5th Jan 21
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Tags
comics
,
newspaper
,
jan20words
