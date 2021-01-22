Sign up
Photo 835
Together
"We lift our gazes not to what stands between us but to what stands before us." Amanda Gorman
22nd January 2021
22nd Jan 21
0
1
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
2982
photos
177
followers
219
following
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 5
Camera
FinePix F850EXR
Taken
18th January 2021 9:38am
birds
branches
together
jan21words
