Geo Green by linnypinny
Photo 890

Geo Green

For today's word and color. Thanks for visiting.

Quote: Green is the prime color of the world, and that from which its loveliness arises (Pedro Calderon de la Barca)
18th March 2021 18th Mar 21

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
243% complete

mittens (Marilyn) ace
I love the patterns and textures in this.
March 18th, 2021  
LManning (Laura) ace
This is terrific. So many tones and textures.
March 18th, 2021  
moni kozi
Splendid
March 18th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Great geometric design to show off the greens.
March 18th, 2021  
GaryW
Love all the patterns!
March 18th, 2021  
