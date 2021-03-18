Sign up
Photo 890
Geo Green
For today's word and color. Thanks for visiting.
Quote: Green is the prime color of the world, and that from which its loveliness arises (Pedro Calderon de la Barca)
18th March 2021
18th Mar 21
5
0
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
3038
photos
196
followers
245
following
243% complete
View this month »
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
I love the patterns and textures in this.
March 18th, 2021
LManning (Laura)
ace
This is terrific. So many tones and textures.
March 18th, 2021
moni kozi
Splendid
March 18th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Great geometric design to show off the greens.
March 18th, 2021
GaryW
Love all the patterns!
March 18th, 2021
