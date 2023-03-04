Sign up
15 / 365
a peak at spring
The pussy willows are from my garden and are a reminder that spring is on the way. The flowers are just grocery store issue but work for St. Patrick's day. A quick flash of spring for a Saturday
4th March 2023
4th Mar 23
Lisa Brown
@lisab514
Views
4
365
NIKON D3400
4th March 2023 10:57am
pussy
,
willows
